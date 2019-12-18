OU football: 4-star offensive lineman Andrew Raym signs with Sooners

Signing day is here and the Sooners have landed highly-touted, four-star offensive lineman Andrew Raym.
Find out more about Raym below. For The Daily's full coverage of signing day, go here.
Andrew Raym, OL
School: Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Raym is ranked the No. 7 offensive guard on Rivals.com, and is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound guard chose OU over 16 other schools, a list that includes offers from Auburn, Michigan and Oklahoma State. Raym joins four other four-star offensive linemen in OU’s class of 2020.
