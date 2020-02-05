OU football: 4-star defensive end Reggie Grimes signs with Sooners

Four-star defensive end Reggie Grimes signed with Oklahoma Wednesday morning.
Reggie Grimes II | @iamreggiegrimes#DareToBeDifferent#20Deephttps://t.co/63gACZGG9m pic.twitter.com/P5g73uJRhT— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 5, 2020
Grimes is ranked 142nd nationally, 7th at his position and 5th from Tennessee, per Rivals. He held 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Clemson and LSU.
He initially committed to the Sooners on Nov. 28, but didn't sign on early signing day in December. He was the only player verbally committed to Oklahoma that hadn't signed yet.
Grimes will join a talented defensive end group at Oklahoma with Jalen Redmond, Ronnie Perkins and LaRon Stokes all returning for the 2020 season.
