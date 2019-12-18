You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: 3-star defensive back Kendall Dennis signs with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Three-star defensive back Kendall Dennis signed with the Sooners' 2020 class on early signing day Wednesday.

Learn more about the recruit down below, and follow along with The Daily's signing day tracker here.

School: Lakeland High School (Lakeland, Florida)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH

About: Dennis is ranked the No. 56 cornerback in the nation, per Rivals.com. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound corner chose the Sooners over 16 other offers, a list of schools that included Auburn and Nebraska. Dennis will join a cornerbacks squad that features freshman Jaden Davis, junior Tre Brown and freshman Woodi Washington.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments