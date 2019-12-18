OU football: 3-star defensive back Kendall Dennis signs with Sooners

Three-star defensive back Kendall Dennis signed with the Sooners' 2020 class on early signing day Wednesday.
BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners land Lakeland, Fla. three-star cornerback Kendall Dennis (@theycravekd) just moments ago during a nationally televised announcement ceremony on ESPNU. Big get for Oklahoma.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 18, 2019
Learn more about the recruit down below, and follow along with The Daily's signing day tracker here.
School: Lakeland High School (Lakeland, Florida)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Dennis is ranked the No. 56 cornerback in the nation, per Rivals.com. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound corner chose the Sooners over 16 other offers, a list of schools that included Auburn and Nebraska. Dennis will join a cornerbacks squad that features freshman Jaden Davis, junior Tre Brown and freshman Woodi Washington.
