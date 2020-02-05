OU football: 4-star defensive back Joshua Eaton signs with Oklahoma

Four-star defensive back Joshua Eaton signed with the Sooners on Wednesday afternoon.
Joshua Eaton | @JoshuaEaton_1#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep https://t.co/I4I6Lp8URh pic.twitter.com/62JOJxp988— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 5, 2020
Eaton is the final signee for the Sooners' 2020 class. He is the 31st ranked cornerback nationally and the 44th ranked player in the state of Texas, per Rivals.com.
Eaton held 30 offers from schools such as Alabama, Texas and Oregon, among others. The Sooners signed three other defensive backs along with Eaton in four-star prospect Bryson Washington and three-star prospects Justin Harrington and Kendall Dennis.
