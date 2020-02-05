You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 4-star defensive back Joshua Eaton signs with Oklahoma

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Four-star defensive back Joshua Eaton signed with the Sooners on Wednesday afternoon.

Eaton is the final signee for the Sooners' 2020 class. He is the 31st ranked cornerback nationally and the 44th ranked player in the state of Texas, per Rivals.com

Eaton held 30 offers from schools such as Alabama, Texas and Oregon, among others. The Sooners signed three other defensive backs along with Eaton in four-star prospect Bryson Washington and three-star prospects Justin Harrington and Kendall Dennis.

