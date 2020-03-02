OU football: 4-star 2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin decommits from Alabama following Oklahoma visit

Four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin decommitted from Alabama after visiting Oklahoma over the weekend, he announced on Twitter Sunday evening.
Please respect my decision💯... #Island21 #WTMMIMI pic.twitter.com/aItNoHDQ1d— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) March 2, 2020
One minute prior to McCutchin's decommitment, Riley tweeted his signature eyeball emoji, which he uses to tease that he's gotten a commitment from a recruit.
👀— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 2, 2020
McCutchin tweeted about his visit to Norman on Monday morning and said "I'll be back for sure."
Had an AMAZING time on my visit to Oklahoma yesterday❤️!! I’ll be back for sure💯 #OuDNA #LincUp21 #BOOMERSOONER #Island21 pic.twitter.com/bAZNw1fMtI— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) March 2, 2020
McCutchin is the No. 64 recruit nationally, No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 8 player in Texas. Along with offers from Alabama and Oklahoma, McCutchin has been offered by Ohio State, LSU and Texas.
Oklahoma has three commitments in the class of 2021, none of which are cornerbacks. The Sooners defense struggled in recent years, but made improvements in 2019 under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
