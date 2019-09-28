OU footall: Baker Mayfield, Antonio Brown go back and forth on Instagram

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and NFL free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown had some strong words for each other on Instagram.
AB had time for Baker Mayfield 😳 pic.twitter.com/GoVh62t8et— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2019
Brown has been one of the NFL's most controversial players in recent weeks, after a highly publicized feud with the Oakland Raiders that eventually led to his release. He signed with the New England Patriots, but was released after one week due to sexual assault allegations.
A fan commented on Mayfield's most recent Instagram post accusing him of being like Brown, and Mayfield responded sarcastically, saying he should "call out his teammates and throw a fit about my helmet."
Brown clapped back at Mayfield by claiming he hasn't done anything of substance in the NFL, and that he needed a a slice of "humble pie."
Mayfield was the Sooners' quarterback from 2015 to 2017, and he led the Sooners to two College Football Playoff appearances. He won the 2017 Heisman Trophy and was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
