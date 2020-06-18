OU budgeting at least $25 million decline in athletic revenue; coaches salaries not reviewed for first time since 2010

OU's athletics department is budgeting in preparation for at least a $25 million decline in net revenue in the fiscal year 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a factor for speculation of the coming fall sports season, according to the OU Board of Regents' agenda from Wednesday.
For the first time since 2010, there were no salary reviews on the OU Board of Regents meeting agenda for the university's annual June meeting. June meetings have been consistently used for agreeing on pay raises for OU coaches.
The only agenda item for a coach's salary this year is the salary for OU women's basketball assistant coach Courtney Paris, who was hired in May.
The coronavirus pandemic has inhibited OU's revenue with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament as well as NCAA cancellations of spring and the latter part of winter sports.
On Thursday, OU football head coach Lincoln Riley announced on ESPN's Golic and Wingo that "one or two" of his players have either tested positive or have been exposed to the virus. In a report from The Norman Transcript hours later, an OU spokesperson confirmed that one player has tested positive while it is unknown how many have been exposed.
OU's football, volleyball and men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to return to campus July 1 for voluntary workouts, almost a month later than the majority of Power Five schools are allowing. Alabama and Houston are among the schools that have athletes who have tested positive.
