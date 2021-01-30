You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: WATCH Jalen Hill's monstrous dunk against No. 9 Alabama

Jalen Hill and Lon Kruger

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill listens to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill threw down a monstrous dunk to give the No. 24 Sooners a 37-34 lead over No. 9 Alabama with 15:59 left in the second half on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Hill has four points and four rebounds in the game, and made his first-career start with senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams out due to COVID-19 protocols. Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon and junior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless have 32 of OU's 40 points.

The Sooners are currently leading Alabama, 50-41, with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

