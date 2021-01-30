OU basketball: WATCH Jalen Hill's monstrous dunk against No. 9 Alabama

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill threw down a monstrous dunk to give the No. 24 Sooners a 37-34 lead over No. 9 Alabama with 15:59 left in the second half on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
❗️ OH NO HE DID NOT ❗️📺 ESPN | https://t.co/Ae8msyuVos pic.twitter.com/tfQc5QbD2H— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 30, 2021
Hill has four points and four rebounds in the game, and made his first-career start with senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams out due to COVID-19 protocols. Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon and junior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless have 32 of OU's 40 points.
The Sooners are currently leading Alabama, 50-41, with just under 12 minutes remaining.
