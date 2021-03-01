You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 79-75 Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless during the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) fell against No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-6, 10-6), 79-75, on Monday night in Stillwater.

Senior forward Brady Manek led the Sooners offensively, as he finished with four 3-pointers and 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Senior guard Austin Reaves ended the night with 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Cowboy guard Cade Cunningham, who had 40 points against OU on Feb. 27, scored 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' second Bedlam loss:

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

