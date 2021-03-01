OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 79-75 Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) fell against No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-6, 10-6), 79-75, on Monday night in Stillwater.
Senior forward Brady Manek led the Sooners offensively, as he finished with four 3-pointers and 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Senior guard Austin Reaves ended the night with 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Cowboy guard Cade Cunningham, who had 40 points against OU on Feb. 27, scored 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' second Bedlam loss:
BACK-2-BACK‼️No. 17 Oklahoma State gets their second straight W vs. No. 16 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/2k6LRmTpIh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2021
🗣 HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS @OSUMBB bring out the broom after sweeping Oklahoma this season. pic.twitter.com/UYpDkJGXgw— ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2021
1 down, 20 to go https://t.co/I9eSW7J0SO— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 2, 2021
Thankful for classy celebrations unlike gateway handgestures. https://t.co/rc4IWW5eaq— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 2, 2021
After scoring 40 against the same team on Saturday, Cade Cunningham gets his first bucket with seven minutes to go. Then quickly gets his second.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
oklahoma -oklahoma state has been best rivalry this season. great games.— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 2, 2021
If Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were to play for the national championship, I wouldn't object.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 2, 2021
Can the Big 12 just give us Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State every day the rest of the week?— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 2, 2021
Why can’t college basketball build the entire plane out of Oklahoma-Oklahoma State?— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 2, 2021
“That is Bedlam personified.”Maybe.It looks like OSU +2.5 personified to me 😂. pic.twitter.com/MBJ5q90g6R— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 2, 2021
Austin Reaves excuse me???? pic.twitter.com/6YXdTGNpx1— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 2, 2021
WHAT? Was that shot?— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) March 2, 2021
Remember when the floor was a 4 seed for this team? Yeah we’re lucky if we’re not a 7 or 8 seed— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 2, 2021
Final: OSU 79, #Sooners 75“Maybe these two will meet again in Kansas City!”Nah, I’m good. Enough of that.— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) March 2, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.