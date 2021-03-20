OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 72-68 win over Missouri in NCAA Tournament

No. 8 seed Oklahoma (16-10, 9-8 Big 12) outlasted No. 9 seed Missouri (16-10, 8-8 SEC), 72-68, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Sooners — who were without sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon due to COVID-19 — were led offensively by senior guard Austin Reaves with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting. OU shot over 41 percent from the field and seven 3s as a team. With the win, Oklahoma now faces the winner of No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 16 seed Norfolk State on March 22.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
BOOMER!OU tops Mizzou, 72-68!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zbIj7je2yn— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 21, 2021
Gutsy win @OU_MBBall & @LonKruger ‼️Love watching this team!— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 21, 2021
Pace yourselves tonight Norman.... #sooners pic.twitter.com/tb9kohSdzF— Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) March 21, 2021
One of the more accurate OU hoops gifs out there https://t.co/Cxqj7hrPye— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 20, 2021
About to watch OU, cuz I hate myself and want to be mad tonight I guess— Devon Bartling (@VanillaTwist11) March 20, 2021
Reaves to Harkless on the break. pic.twitter.com/Se2dmoJuQU— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 21, 2021
"Brady Manek is a problem. Unless Missouri solves this problem, they're gonna be in for a long night tonight."@OU_MBBall pic.twitter.com/MXnNA8QvqW— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021
Here We GO!!!!— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) March 21, 2021
AUSTIN REAVES HOW ⁉️⁰⁰@OU_MBBall | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7ftLJRdnMQ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
THIS DUNK FROM ALONDES WILLIAMS 😮⁰⁰@OU_MBBall | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/q7j8dou3WW— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
Put Alondes in the dunk contest.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 21, 2021
Alondes Williams pic.twitter.com/Mtr8FO9i9v— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 21, 2021
There’s gotta be an awesome picture of that Alondes Williams dunk.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 21, 2021
Elijah Harkless with the intentional foul to send Missouri to the line. Smart play with OU up 3 points.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2021
Oklahoma was 5-2 this season when missing guys due to COVID issues. Sooners up eight late on Missouri with starting point guard De'Vion Harmon out due to a positive test.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 21, 2021
MOOD pic.twitter.com/wTkXZ3I7KI— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
How many losses does the Big 12 have? 0. How many wins? pic.twitter.com/R86VEWhhjq— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 21, 2021
Go Norfolk State— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 21, 2021
WE’LL SEE YOU IN THE NEXT ROUND BABY— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 21, 2021
