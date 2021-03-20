You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 72-68 win over Missouri in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 9 min to read
Brady Manek and Umoja Gibson

Senior forward Brady Manek and Junior guard Umoja Gibson celebrate during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 8 seed Oklahoma (16-10, 9-8 Big 12) outlasted No. 9 seed Missouri (16-10, 8-8 SEC), 72-68, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Sooners — who were without sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon due to COVID-19 — were led offensively by senior guard Austin Reaves with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting. OU shot over 41 percent from the field and seven 3s as a team. With the win, Oklahoma now faces the winner of No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 16 seed Norfolk State on March 22.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:

Sign up for our newsletters

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments