You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 57-52 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In a hard fought battle, No. 9 Oklahoma fell to No. 13 Texas Tech, 57-52, in Lubbock on Monday night.

The Sooners were playing without senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams for the second-straight game and couldn't overcome the Red Raiders. The defeat snapped OU's five-game winning streak, which included three victories against top-10 opponents.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's loss:

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments