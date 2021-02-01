OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 57-52 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech

In a hard fought battle, No. 9 Oklahoma fell to No. 13 Texas Tech, 57-52, in Lubbock on Monday night.
The Sooners were playing without senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams for the second-straight game and couldn't overcome the Red Raiders. The defeat snapped OU's five-game winning streak, which included three victories against top-10 opponents.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's loss:
Oklahoma vs No. 9 Teams this season: 3-0Oklahoma as No. 9 Team this season: 0-1 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/ejwghQEIqj— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 2, 2021
Battled to the end, but the Sooners fall short in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/0p0I6juHDQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 2, 2021
Can’t fault the effort. Still plenty to look forward to with this team.#BoomerSooner https://t.co/1l0pnuXSvJ— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 2, 2021
In this game where both teams have fought their hearts out, that foul call on the rebound has change the complexion of the game— Jerry Ramsey (@TVsJerry) February 2, 2021
What....that’s weak as hell— Derek aka DMO (@MORTONLB53) February 2, 2021
This OU-Tech game is a fist fight disguised as a 🏀 game. Love it!— David Walker (@D_Walk74) February 2, 2021
Oklahoma's role players have improved dramatically the past three days.This will help the Sooners immensely in March. https://t.co/LZ0euqvtuv— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 2, 2021
Well that’ll do it. Absolutely HELL of an effort from this team. And holy shit they’re fun to watch— #9 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 2, 2021
helluva run, OU. go win Saturday.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 2, 2021
Life in the Big 12 is not for the faint of heart.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 2, 2021
Alright, Reaves is back Saturday. Time to do some more damage— #9 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 2, 2021
Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. comes off the bench, scores 15 points as 13 Raiders hold off 9 Oklahoma, 57-52, in Lubbock. Both teams shot 33. Raiders hold Sooners to 6 for 23 from three.— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 2, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.