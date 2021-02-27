OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 7 Sooners' 94-90 overtime Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6 Big 12) defeated rival Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6), 94-90 in 2021's first edition of Bedlam in Norman Saturday afternoon.
OU's star guard duo of sophomore De'Vion Harmon and senior Austin Reaves led the way offensively, scoring 23 points and 22 points, respectively. Yet, the duo wasn't able to outpace star Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham, who scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:
Cade Cunningham is made for March. Oklahoma State over Oklahoma without Isaac Likekele. An incredible win for the Cowboys' program.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2021
There's a South Park gif with what Dickie V just said about Cade Cunningham.— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 27, 2021
Well shit— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
Is there a mute button for Vitale?— Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) February 27, 2021
OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/TP7zzJUHoX— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 27, 2021
Best game I've seen this season in terms of level of play https://t.co/w8jPlKOduU— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 27, 2021
MANEK TIES IT UP. LET’S HAVE SOME FREE BASKETBALL— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
ok state 90, OU 88, 47.2 seconds. fourth overtime game of season for the cowboys, who are 3-0. OU is 1-0 in OT games. what else would u expect from bedlam.— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 27, 2021
CAN WE GET A FUCKING REBOUND— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
Don't watch many college games, but Bedlam was the most aesthetically pleasing one I've seen this year. Cade Cunningham aside, very NBA-feel. Boynton and Kruger can coach.— Erik Horne (@ErikkHorne) February 27, 2021
Cade Cunningham could be the No. 3 player on a few NBA rosters right now.— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 27, 2021
Gimme 5 more of that! pic.twitter.com/SS3QHvcxqc— Mark Rodgers (@markrsports) February 27, 2021
I miss competitive in-state rivalries.— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 27, 2021
Harkless being hurt and Cunningham being unstoppable isn’t good...— Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) February 27, 2021
Manek ties the game and Cade turns it over.Regulation finish written by M Knight Shyamalan.— Jerry Ramsey (@TVsJerry) February 27, 2021
Cade Cunningham is showing a lot down the stretch of this game against Oklahoma. Scoring in variety of ways, passing out of double teams, playing really under control too— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 27, 2021
Dear god this team just cannot rebound— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
I'm fine with keeping this game going for a few more hours https://t.co/zhqN4XaNiH— Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) February 27, 2021
Big shot by Manek. pic.twitter.com/Hymwr3HykI— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 27, 2021
Do you think Dick Vitale likes Cade Cunningham at all? 🙄 #bedlam #Sooners— Erin Christy (@Erin_Christy) February 27, 2021
HELLO BRADY— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
OKC Thunder NBA 2025 NBA Finals MVP Cade Cunnigham.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 27, 2021
This is a damn good team. But they won’t make it past the first weekend if rebounding can’t get figured out— #7 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 27, 2021
