OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 7 Sooners' 94-90 overtime Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 9 min to read
Sooners

The Sooners scramble for the loose ball during the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6 Big 12) defeated rival Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6), 94-90 in 2021's first edition of Bedlam in Norman Saturday afternoon.

OU's star guard duo of sophomore De'Vion Harmon and senior Austin Reaves led the way offensively, scoring 23 points and 22 points, respectively. Yet, the duo wasn't able to outpace star Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham, who scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

