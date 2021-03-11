OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 25 Sooners' 69-62 loss to No. 11 Kansas

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) fell to No. 11 Kansas (20-8, 12-6), 69-62, in the Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City on Thursday.
Senior guard Austin Reaves led the way for OU with 19 points and seven rebounds and senior forward Brady Manek also had 19 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Elijah Harkless pitched in 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but the trio's effort wasn't enough to save the Sooners from elimination from the conference tournament.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:
When you just can’t watch anymore pic.twitter.com/cpWKVxLmei— sprotsbot (@sprotsbot) March 12, 2021
I hate Lon Kruger— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 12, 2021
Bill Self. BMF.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2021
Effort far from an issue for the #Sooners. Comeback was fun to watch. Late-game approach, decision-making and execution, however, just continue to kill this team.— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) March 12, 2021
Manek, Harmon, Harkless and Gibson can all make shots. If OU wants to win a game in the tourney Reaves is gonna have to trust his teammates more— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 12, 2021
I’m also in the corner that Reaves tries to take over too much late in games. https://t.co/w9YnV5cc9W— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) March 12, 2021
Welp...next game is in 7-8 days.— Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) March 12, 2021
BRADY MANEK— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 12, 2021
Mood. pic.twitter.com/NgXVcBRJmo— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) March 12, 2021
Someone should go back and look at OU’s last six games (five of which were losses) and see how many times they passed it on average after the final media timeout. I am guessing that number is very low.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 12, 2021
Austin Reaves is allergic to passing in crunch time— Ben Johnson (@BenJohnsonTUL) March 12, 2021
Agbaji for Kansas can't miss jeez— Sidelines-OU (@Sidelines_OU) March 12, 2021
How many guys get absurdly hot again OU? McGuirl from KSU, last njght w ISU, Agbaji right now. I mean it’s insane— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 12, 2021
More like a charge faker, Fran— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) March 12, 2021
Oh, come on. That’s a bad call.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 12, 2021
Death.Taxes.Kansas getting bail out calls.— Todd Lisenbee (@ToddOnFranchise) March 12, 2021
OU basketball’s late game execution continues to make me sad.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 12, 2021
Is Reaves the only one allowed to shoot with under 5 minutes? Is that a rule I missed or something— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 12, 2021
