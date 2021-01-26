OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 24 Sooners' 80-79 road upset of No. 5 Texas

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) narrowly upset No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2), 80-79, in Austin on Tuesday evening.
The win marks the Sooners' second-straight victory over an Associated Press top-10 opponent, after they defeated then-No. 9 Kansas in Norman Saturday. Here's how Twitter reacted to an OU win over the Longhorns that went down to the wire:
🗣 GO SOONERS!No. 24 Oklahoma knocks off No. 5 Texas in Round 1 of the Red River Rivalry! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/q3gsah8FGI— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 27, 2021
BOOM! SOONERS TAKE DOWN #5 TEXAS IN AUSTIN— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 27, 2021
Oklahoma starts a big week with a big win. Sooners over Texas by one in Austin. Next up for Lon Kruger's squad? Alabama on Saturday in Norman. The buzz is already palpable.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2021
Blake Nevins on the inbounds throw. Uh, ok. Game over.— Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) January 27, 2021
Sooners got 32 free throw attempts compared to Horns' 19. pic.twitter.com/3U82fL1uJv— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 27, 2021
Texas Tech's road win against Oklahoma is looking better each week.— Carlos Silva Jr. (@cmsilvajr) January 27, 2021
That was just like football, sealed with a late interception.— RedDirtSports (@RedDirtSport) January 27, 2021
Death. Taxes. Oklahoma spoiling great Texas seasons. https://t.co/DLQBRBwYmB— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 27, 2021
WE WANT BAMA— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 27, 2021
Welp, at least that wasn't the worst intercepted pass to end a Texas-OU game in the last few months.— Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) January 27, 2021
A one-point win makes this infinitely more hilarious. pic.twitter.com/baxFLOGPI2— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) January 27, 2021
