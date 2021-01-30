OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 24 Sooners' 66-61 win over No. 9 Alabama

No. 24 Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC), 66-61, in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners' win marks their third-straight top-10 victory, after they narrowly upset No. 5 Texas, 80-79, in Austin on Tuesday. Oklahoma — which was without guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams due to COVID-19 protocols — was led by sophomore guard De'Vion Harman with 18 points against the Crimson Tide.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
HARKLESS! ONIONS! https://t.co/XLTgSz9uQV— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 30, 2021
BOOMER‼️The Sooners become the first team since 1974 with four regular-season wins against AP Top-10 teams in one month 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3zCanCgQ95— ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2021
🗣BUMP https://t.co/L4s67uONvM— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 30, 2021
This Oklahoma team is starting to look pretty special. That’s a REALLY good Bama team they just beat without Austin Reaves.What a job by Kruger & Co! pic.twitter.com/XL2cd5ouWD— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) January 30, 2021
BAMA AIN'T PLAYED NOBODY PAWLLLLLLLLLLL https://t.co/qfQ9BPH1df— roscoe dunjee (@twicetheMF) January 30, 2021
BASKETBALL SCHOOL— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 30, 2021
How about Dem S👀NERS 🤫— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) January 30, 2021
https://t.co/Hzne9MSczy pic.twitter.com/k0HndZZG8l— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 30, 2021
Via @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼Oklahoma is the first team since 1974 — and the third team ever — with four regular-season wins over top-10 opponents in the same month.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 30, 2021
LETS GO!!! @OU_MBBall made no excuses today & the next man stepped up & got it done on the LNC court!! @LonKruger coached us UP as always! @JayBilas gave us no shot! 🤫 Proud of these Sooners! Get well Austin & Alondes! We’re going DEEP!! @BillyTubbs6 is with you! 🙏🏼☝🏼🏀 #Billy🏀— Tommy K. Tubbs (@ttrebound) January 30, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.