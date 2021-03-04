You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 16 Sooners' 69-65 loss to No. 15 Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 7 min to read
Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma fell to No. 15 Texas, 69-65, in its regular season finale in Norman on Thursday evening despite the heroics of senior forward Kur Kuath.

After playing just two minutes in OU's Monday road loss to Oklahoma State, Kuath came off the bench to deliver two blocks and six rebounds in 12 minutes. Texas was scoreless for over five minutes following the entry of Kuath, who was playing his last game at Lloyd Noble Center after declaring for professional basketball on Feb. 15.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' defeat: 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments