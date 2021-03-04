OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 16 Sooners' 69-65 loss to No. 15 Texas

No. 16 Oklahoma fell to No. 15 Texas, 69-65, in its regular season finale in Norman on Thursday evening despite the heroics of senior forward Kur Kuath.
After playing just two minutes in OU's Monday road loss to Oklahoma State, Kuath came off the bench to deliver two blocks and six rebounds in 12 minutes. Texas was scoreless for over five minutes following the entry of Kuath, who was playing his last game at Lloyd Noble Center after declaring for professional basketball on Feb. 15.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' defeat:
March 5, 2021
Just another night in the Big 12.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2021
If someone can show me a better dunk that didn't count this season than what Greg Brown just did, I'd love to see it.— Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) March 5, 2021
OU going for the layup down 5 with under 10 to go is so so so bad— Josh Kopelman (@LatvianMissile) March 2, 2021
The Kurminator with another block. That guy is playing his ass off tonight.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 5, 2021
De'Vion Harmon slams it home and Oklahoma has the lead. pic.twitter.com/TsEsx72mT9— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
Kuath is saving the #Sooners season.— Matt Reynolds (@MattReynolds___) March 5, 2021
AND FROM THE ASHES, OU RISES— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
This OU team reeks of a Round of 32 exit. Hope I’m wrong.— Ryan Gerbosi (@RyanGerbosi) March 5, 2021
This OU men’s basketball team just doesn’t quit. I love the fight in them they show every single game.— Just OK Sports (@JustOKsport) March 5, 2021
OU can’t buy a bucket in crunch time the last 4 games— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 5, 2021
A bunch of the Texas guys are going with the shorts shorter than the tights underneath them look. I can’t decide what I think about it. But my initial reaction is that it’s not that bad.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 5, 2021
I love how the wheels always fall off late in the season for basketball— FQ Oklahoma (@fifthquarterou) March 5, 2021
I would just like to say all of you should have seen this OU collapse coming when they lost to 7-19 KState. That was the beginning of the end.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 5, 2021
The Kuath truthers were right all along.— Marshall Scott (@Marshall_Once) March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
KUATH AGAIN— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 5, 2021
