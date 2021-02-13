OU basketball: Twitter reacts to No. 12 Sooners' 91-90 double overtime win over No. 14 West Virginia

No. 12 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) defeated No. 14 West Virginia (14-6, 7-4), 91-90, in double overtime in Morgantown on Saturday.
The win moves the Sooners into second place in the Big 12, trailing only No. 2 Baylor. Led by senior guard Austin Reaves with 29 points, Oklahoma has now won seven of its last eight games.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
THIS. TEAM. NEVER. QUITS.Oklahoma beats No. 14 West Virginia in double overtime to take sole possession of second place in the Big 12!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/z7HquhyHTb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 13, 2021
UNHITCH IT!!! WOW!!!— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 13, 2021
DOUBLE OVERTIME MADNESS! 😱Oklahoma outlasts No. 14 West Virginia in a thrilling Big 12 battle in Morgantown! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/e5p0EhDWe8— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 13, 2021
Coach Kruger for Coach of the Year..💯 needs his flowers this year💐 https://t.co/UZlTc5IwjV— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 13, 2021
Lon Kruger has taken multiple programs to the Final Four, but this has to be up there with the best coaching jobs of his career. Oklahoma has now swept West Virginia and beaten Alabama, Kansas, and Texas.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 13, 2021
Lon Kruger is the best coach no one seems to talk about. Literally won everywhere he has been in college— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 13, 2021
Don’t let him get hot pic.twitter.com/wL751nSVje— #12 Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 13, 2021
Sean McNeil is on FIRE right now. Three straight 3s, he's got West Virginia's last 11 points. Tied at 68 with 3:23 left against Oklahoma.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 13, 2021
SEAN MCNEIL CAN SHOOT FROM ANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/dLCLCOYesS— WVU Barstool (@WVUBarstool) February 13, 2021
Gibson hits the driving layup and we're going to overtime. pic.twitter.com/psUu07t0Mx— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 13, 2021
#Sooners take back the lead with a big corner 3 by @DeVionHarmon11! pic.twitter.com/Q0qXp3j61V— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 13, 2021
Harkless with 100 pump fakes then kicks to Harmon for the 3. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XLvDS90D3H— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 13, 2021
We’re just basketballing right now— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 13, 2021
Austin Reaves gives OU the lead. pic.twitter.com/KDTi2NarkT— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 13, 2021
Onions— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) February 13, 2021
KUR KUATH SAYS NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/h10HOYQXmz— OUHoops (@ouhoops) February 13, 2021
KUR!— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 13, 2021
Kur Kuath my hero— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) February 13, 2021
Another huge win for the Sooners. They might just win the whole thing (prolly not). pic.twitter.com/Mk4KlykJNx— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) February 13, 2021
