OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Lon Kruger's retirement

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas, Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After 35 years of head coaching, OU coach Lon Kruger has retired, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

Kruger led the Sooners to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a Final Four during the 2015-'16 season. He's also the only coach in NCAA history to win a tournament game with five different schools.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

