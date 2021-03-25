OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Lon Kruger's retirement

After 35 years of head coaching, OU coach Lon Kruger has retired, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Kruger led the Sooners to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a Final Four during the 2015-'16 season. He's also the only coach in NCAA history to win a tournament game with five different schools.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:
Big news with Lon Kruger retiring at #Oklahoma. That will be a highly coveted job. Best of luck in retirement to one of the most high class, down to Earth people I've run across in my 20 years in this business.— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) March 25, 2021
Thank you Coach!🏀 https://t.co/7qsZFPpO8e pic.twitter.com/azxf6A1QVa— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 25, 2021
Congratulations and happy retirement to Lon Kruger - a man who demonstrated leadership and class on and off the court. Your legacy will live on at OU.Thank you, Coach Kruger! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E9JMp1ZMft— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) March 25, 2021
Thank you, @LonKruger! pic.twitter.com/8mC7gTaAiG— NABC (@NABC1927) March 25, 2021
A Wildcat for life Congrats on your retirement, Coach @LonKruger. pic.twitter.com/KGKIdtk0iJ— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) March 25, 2021
A tip of the cap to a Bedlam rival that handled every game with class. Enjoy your retirement, @LonKruger.#NewEra I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/4I52vGDQLI— OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) March 25, 2021
3/25/17, the day after I was hired in my current position, I received a call from @LonKruger. He wished me well & asked that I call if I ever needed any help/advice. We competed a few times a yr, but I respected him as much as anyone in the game. Enjoy retirement. #Salute pic.twitter.com/pVbb5B3KF1— Mike Boynton (@thacoachmike) March 25, 2021
#KUbball coach Bill Self's reaction to the news that OU coach Lon Kruger is retiring... pic.twitter.com/IvXJST10Da— Matt Tait (@mctait) March 25, 2021
Can’t thank coach enough for all he’s done for myself, my family as well as the Sooner program! https://t.co/BzM3P41eCY— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) March 25, 2021
Go get your Flowers💐 Thank You For Everything!! Enjoy the retired life! pic.twitter.com/2xao1KPcfA— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) March 25, 2021
Over the last 10 years, @LonKruger's genuine leadership, coaching talent, and true desire to serve others have inspired us both on and off the court. Thank you, Coach Kruger, for always representing the very best of the Sooner Nation. https://t.co/ZUy06LYMib— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) March 25, 2021
Massive turnover @OU_MBBall and @OU_WBBall with today's pending announcement. Last week, Sherri Coale announced she was retiring after 25 seasons. And today, confirmed by OU, Lon Kruger will retire from the men's team. He started in 1982 as a head coach. OU in 2011. What a run.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 25, 2021
Lon Kruger will retire, and is expected to move back to Las Vegas to be around his son, new UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, and also spend time with his grandkids. Kruger one of the classiest people in the business. https://t.co/rHnSy7jHTT— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2021
I've only been to one coach's practice that a.) you're encouraged/allowed to be there and b.) every player comes and shakes your hand thanking you for coming. 195 wins, 7 NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four weren't bad for Lon Kruger either.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 25, 2021
It should also be noted that the team will only be allowed to shoot 3s unless they have a dunk. Offense will be five out. Defense will be 1-3-1 trap. Deal with it. https://t.co/IAmCM3P0my— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 25, 2021
My son, @jamesfraschilla, got to play for @LonKruger for four years. If you look in the dictionary under the word “mentor,” there will be a picture of Coach Kruger. pic.twitter.com/G24SxaQoEv— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 25, 2021
Former Pan American (now @UTRGVmbb) and current Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger is reportedly retiring. Kruger coached PAU, Kansas St, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and OU in college.Kruger also coached the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.Kruger took 2 teams to Final Four. https://t.co/aDUKkFBTUF— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) March 25, 2021
Sooner Nation wishes you nothing but the best in retirement @LonKruger how great was this last moment pic.twitter.com/qfq66oEuix— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 25, 2021
Obviously, a few names that make sense regionally for OU AD Joe Castiglione to look at are ORU’s Paul Mills, North Texas head coach Grant McCasland and Abilene Christian’s Joe Golding.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2021
Over the last 10 years, @LonKruger's genuine leadership, coaching talent, and true desire to serve others have inspired us both on and off the court. Thank you, Coach Kruger, for always representing the very best of the Sooner Nation. https://t.co/ZUy06LYMib— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) March 25, 2021
Oklahoma will hold a press conference Friday at 9:45 a.m. CT.🎥 https://t.co/lMgjaSvyIb🏀 https://t.co/7qsZFPpO8e pic.twitter.com/WIpg4a4S9l— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 25, 2021
Hall of Fame Coach, Hall of Fame Man. Happy Retirement Lon and Barb. Enjoy the grandkids! @LonKruger pic.twitter.com/ZK3HAoW5NU— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) March 25, 2021
Thank you @LonKruger for everything you did for the Big 12 and our coaching industry. Your friendship throughout the years and what I learned competing against you has had a huge impact on me personally and professionally. Wish you nothing but the Best!! pic.twitter.com/sx88L0lZZh— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) March 25, 2021
Congratulations on an extraordinary coaching career, @LonKruger!👏 We’ll miss seeing you on the sidelines, but look forward to your continued leadership and support of our #CoachesvsCancer and @AmericanCancer mission. pic.twitter.com/ttd1BNgnic— Coaches vs. Cancer (@CoachesvsCancer) March 25, 2021
Congratulations on your retirement, Coach! https://t.co/zzvmjy1SeZ— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) March 25, 2021
Congratulations to @LonKruger on retiring. Part of our Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor, but more importantly, forever part of our family. Peace & Love #RallyTheValley #UTRGV #WAChoops pic.twitter.com/gdP2RtzKyj— UTRGV Men’s Basketball (@UTRGVmbb) March 25, 2021
I can’t tell you how many times in the last 10 years I’ve said to myself, “how would Lon Kruger handle himself in this situation?” Great basketball coach is several notches down the list of things I most respect about Coach. Lon & Barb Kruger are Hall of Fame human beings..(cont)— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) March 25, 2021
Difficult to put into words what Lon Kruger meant to @OU_MBBall. He re-established us and made us a fixture in the NCAA Tournament. But beyond that, he represented himself and our university as well as any coach ever has. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him.— Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) March 25, 2021
Congratulations and Happy Retirement to Coach Kruger! Thank you for all you did for Illinois Basketball! pic.twitter.com/GIekUGItmR— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 25, 2021
Class act 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V5vdJvyxA5— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 25, 2021
Congratulations Coach Kruger on a great career! Thank you for everything you did for the game of basketball in our state. https://t.co/rJ7ao544L5— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 25, 2021
We r losing a Man in coaching that has been gr8 for guiding young ppl. I wish LON KRUGER @OU_MBBall the best in his future as he’ll be able to follow his son Kevin new Head coach @unlv . Lon took 5 teams to @marchmadness HOF worthy ! https://t.co/FKvuBcmKk8— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 25, 2021
Coach Kruger, thank you for making college basketball a better game. Thank you for making college coaching a better profession. Every time we played, our team and coaching staff got better through the competition. Much respect. Thank You. @LonKruger pic.twitter.com/3DF5JKT9TY— Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) March 25, 2021
I often think to myself what this duo could’ve done with more years together & get sad because I know it would’ve been special. Hall of Fame Career.💯 Good Luck with Retirement Coach @LonKruger ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ly67v6nrbX— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.