OU basketball: Twitter reacts to former Sooner assistant coach Lew Hill's death

Lew Hill with his children

Lew Hill poses for a photo with his family after OU's win against Oregon March 26. Hill accepted a job Thursday with Rio Grande Valley.

 Astrud Reed/For The Daily

Former OU assistant coach Lew Hill died in his sleep at 55 on Sunday morning after previously battling COVID-19. 

Hill coached on current OU head coach Lon Kruger’s staff from 2011-16 and was the head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Here’s how players and coaches who knew Hill reacted on Twitter:

