OU basketball: Twitter reacts to former Sooner assistant coach Lew Hill's death

Former OU assistant coach Lew Hill died in his sleep at 55 on Sunday morning after previously battling COVID-19.
Hill coached on current OU head coach Lon Kruger’s staff from 2011-16 and was the head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Here’s how players and coaches who knew Hill reacted on Twitter:
No way...😞🙏🏽— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2021
My Prayers and condolences goes out the Hill Family. I will always cherish moments we had together. May your Soul Rest in Peace @LHillMBB_UTRGV love you man 🙏🏾— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) February 8, 2021
I am so saddened for hear about my good friend Lew Hill. Good man, good coach. So passionate about helping kids reach their dreams 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TgLVPGtFh3— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) February 7, 2021
Really can’t believe the news about Sweet Lew Hill. One of the best dudes I’ve ever come in contact with. The Lord doesn’t make mistakes and his grace is sufficient. May he guide the hearts and minds of his family and his program. #RestInHeavenLew 🙏🏾— Mike Boynton (@thacoachmike) February 8, 2021
Sooner Nation we lost one of our own and one of the nicest, most genuine people that I've ever met. Coach Lew Hill passed away last night and my condolences and prayers go out to his family, his players @utrgv & anyone that knew him during this difficult time. #RIPCoachLew🙏🏾— Stacey King (@Stacey21King) February 8, 2021
Lew Hill my friend. You always treated me the same no matter what logo I had on my shirt. Big time coach and even better person. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OdsY7lFUMN— Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) February 8, 2021
Just crushing news. No words. Lew was so well-respected/loved by all during his years at OU. We closely followed/cheered for his success since. Heartbroken for Renee and the kids. Lew always worked for everyone’s best interests. Players loved him. Rest In Peace Coach.— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) February 7, 2021
Man this one was unexpected. Coach Hill recruited me and believed in me from the start. My heart goes out to the Hill family ❤️ terrible news 😪 https://t.co/WMLdjKk1ti— Matthew Freeman (@mattyfreeman5) February 8, 2021
Cant believe this man. He would always greet me with “Book of Daniel!” I really appreciated the way he encouraged and treated everybody. RIP Coach Hill. Praying for you and your family @L_jeezyy https://t.co/WXTXIC89z5— Daniel Harper (@d_harper22) February 7, 2021
This one hurts fr. RIP Coach Lew 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lpZknAoHZ6— R.Odomes (@R_Odomes) February 7, 2021
This goes to show life is no promised Im heart broken. This man gave me confidence at my lowest point I pray for his fam. Thank you fir everything you’ve done for me . A great coach and even better man ! Love RIP coach Lew 😞😞😞♥️ https://t.co/BbexCSwmxd— King James$ (@The_underrated5) February 7, 2021
Please pray for the family of Lew Hill who passed away today! No words can express how devastating this is for so many that knew him well! Tremendous human being and a huge loss! RIP Lew! 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) February 8, 2021
I’m rattled by this. Awful. Just awful! God bless his family and team. Lew Hill was a world class human being. https://t.co/DCos7v30PZ— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 7, 2021
This is terrible news. Coach Hill was an amazing man. He cared deeply for his players. My hearts heavy for his family.— Jamuni McNeace (@JayMuni25) February 8, 2021
