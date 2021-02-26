OU basketball: Trae Young's father reflects on son's generosity, activism, Norman upbringing amid trip home to face OKC Thunder

While Trae Young now lives in Atlanta for most of the year, that hasn’t stopped the former Sooner from remembering where he came from and giving back to the state he grew up in.
Helping others resonates heavily with the 22-year-old due to what his pastors, mentors and family have taught him over the years while he was raised in Norman. Young and his family showed their generosity last summer, deciding to donate $4 million for a multi-sport facility in Norman, marking the largest donation in Norman city history.
The multi-sport facility, which will be named The Young Family Center, will give Norman a chance to host sporting events that will attract top high school athletes from across the country. It’ll also give local high school athletes a place to perform nearby.
“For him to be a top-5 draft pick, for him to have his own shoe with his name on it and be sponsored by Adidas, and have all the endorsements he has, that was the least he can do,” said Rayford Young, Trae’s father. “Use some of that success and the money that he gets from that to give back to his community.”
“We just sat down as a family and talked about it, and wanted to give back to the community because the community has done so much for Trae. I mean, just think about him growing up in Norman, even though he was born in Texas. He’s been in Norman his whole life for the most part.”
Last summer also saw Young participate in and speak at peaceful protests in Norman about racial injustice and police brutality. As outrage and social unrest sparked the country after the death of George Floyd and others, many NBA players took advantage of their platform while the NBA season was suspended due to COVID-19.
Rayford said Trae’s participation in last summer’s protests was his own decision and that, while he did not push for him to do one thing or the other, he is glad as a father that his son decided to be vocal and speak up for changes.
“I know as a parent, all I tried to do is teach him about life and teach him about the goods and bads of the world, and just help him understand that he has a voice,” Rayford said. “He has a lot of kids that look up to him. And even though he may not want to be a role model, he is considered a role model.”
During his lone season at OU in 2017-18, Young averaged 27.4 points per game and 8.7 assists per game, leading the Sooners to a March Madness appearance. Young’s freshman season was impressive enough that he declared for the 2018 NBA Draft as a “one-and-done” prospect who was taken No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks but subsequently traded to the Hawks.
Now, Young is a one-time NBA All Star and is currently averaging 27.2 points per game and 9.5 assists per game this season. Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Young when discussing the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, as they were coming to town to play Friday night.
“Really confident player that plays with a lot of freedom, incredibly skilled,” Daigneault said. “They're a team that has a lot of fire power and he's the head of the snake.”
The Thunder would go on to win Friday’s game against the Hawks, 118-109. Young finished with 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting along with eight assists and six rebounds. He also became the seventh fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,500 assists when he collected his 1,501st career assist on a John Collins alley-oop dunk early in the first quarter of just his 172nd NBA game.
Friday night was Young's third time playing inside Chesapeake Energy Arena since debuting in the NBA in 2018. Beforehand, Rayford said his son playing in Oklahoma City has special meaning with Norman nearby and the lingering experiences he was raised on at the arena he now plays in annually.
“I think for me being a dad and to watch our son play in the NBA period, is pretty special,” Rayford said. “I mean, it does make it a little more special to watch him play at Chesapeake Energy Arena just because that's where the NBA game was introduced to him, back when New Orleans played and then when the Thunder finally came.
“I'll probably walk up to our old seats that we’ve had since he was nine, 10 years old, just to reminisce and kind of get a picture of him playing on the court from that view.”
