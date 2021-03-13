OU basketball: Trae Young voices support for Norman High players, Blake Griffin awaits Nets debut

The All-Star break resulted in former Sooners Trae Young and Buddy Hield only playing one game each, while updates were given on Blake Griffin’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets.
Here’s a look at news and numbers for former Sooners in the NBA from March 6-11:
Trae Young
In his first game back from the All-Star break, Young exploded for 37 points on 11-of-24 shooting to go along with six assists, five rebounds and six turnovers in a 121-120 Atlanta Hawks win over the Toronto Raptors. Young made a habit of drawing fouls as he went 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. The game was decided on a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Hawks guard Tony Snell to complete a 15-point comeback in the final six minutes of the game.
Young also took to Twitter to support the Norman High School girls basketball team. A commentator announcing Norman High's Thursday game on a National Federation of High School Network livestream called the team a racist slur on a live microphone when it knelt for the national anthem.
These Young Woman are POWERFUL!!! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/ay8vDuRcBE— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2021
Buddy Hield
In a 125-105 defeat of the Houston Rockets, Hield helped contribute to the Sacramento Kings win with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting that included going 5-of-13 from three. Hield also added seven assists and six rebounds.
Remember that one time @buddyhield absolutely torched Oregon and sent @OU_MBBall to the Final Four? No? Well, here’s the reminder. pic.twitter.com/rVxnbb88fQ— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 11, 2021
Blake Griffin
Griffin signed with the Nets on March 7, but his official Brooklyn debut is currently on hold as he deals with a left knee injury.
Blake Griffin remains out on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, the Nets say.— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 12, 2021
After his first practice with the Nets, Griffin said his main focus is to compete for a championship, as the 11-year veteran has not made it past the second round of the playoffs during his career.
“My main focus now was to play and contend for a championship,” Griffin said in a Wednesday post-practice Zoom press conference. “So my mindset doesn’t change. I’m always trying to win every time I step on the court.”
