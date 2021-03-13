You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young voices support for Norman High players, Blake Griffin awaits Nets debut

  • Updated
Young

Freshman guard Trae Young dribbles down the court March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The All-Star break resulted in former Sooners Trae Young and Buddy Hield only playing one game each, while updates were given on Blake Griffin’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s a look at news and numbers for former Sooners in the NBA from March 6-11:

Trae Young

In his first game back from the All-Star break, Young exploded for 37 points on 11-of-24 shooting to go along with six assists, five rebounds and six turnovers in a 121-120 Atlanta Hawks win over the Toronto Raptors. Young made a habit of drawing fouls as he went 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. The game was decided on a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Hawks guard Tony Snell to complete a 15-point comeback in the final six minutes of the game.

Young also took to Twitter to support the Norman High School girls basketball team. A commentator announcing Norman High's Thursday game on a National Federation of High School Network livestream called the team a racist slur on a live microphone when it knelt for the national anthem.

Buddy Hield

In a 125-105 defeat of the Houston Rockets, Hield helped contribute to the Sacramento Kings win with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting that included going 5-of-13 from three. Hield also added seven assists and six rebounds.

Blake Griffin

Griffin signed with the Nets on March 7, but his official Brooklyn debut is currently on hold as he deals with a left knee injury.

After his first practice with the Nets, Griffin said his main focus is to compete for a championship, as the 11-year veteran has not made it past the second round of the playoffs during his career. 

“My main focus now was to play and contend for a championship,” Griffin said in a Wednesday post-practice Zoom press conference. “So my mindset doesn’t change. I’m always trying to win every time I step on the court.”

