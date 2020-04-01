You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young to compete in ESPN NBA 2K tournament for coronavirus relief

  • Updated
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is set to compete alongside 15 other NBA players in an NBA 2K20 video game tournament from April 3-11. The proceeds of the tournament will go toward coronavirus relief.

Seeding for the event was decided based on the competitors' ratings on the NBA 2K20 Video Game. Young, a 90 overall player on the game, is the tournament's second seed, and will face the 15 seed, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, in the first round.

Other competitors in the tournament include Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The tournament will begin with a 30 minute pre-show on ESPN on Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will run on ESPN until 8:30 p.m. that night, and will then transition to ESPN2 where it will continue until 11:30 p.m.

The opening rounds of the contest will continue on Sunday, April 5 from 11-3 p.m. CT on ESPN2, and then the quarterfinals will air on Tuesday, April 7 from 6-10 p.m. CT on the same channel.

The finals will be played on ESPN on Saturday, April 11 at a time yet to be determined.

Should he be crowned champion, Young will be provided $100,000 to give to a charity of his choice in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

