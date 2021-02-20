OU basketball: Trae Young scores 40 points in Hawks' lone win of week, becomes franchise's fastest player to 4,000 points

The Atlanta Hawks went just 1-3 in their last four games this past week, but individually, former Sooner guard Trae Young had a great week’s worth of production.
Young averaged 27.3 points per game on 66.8 percent shooting with 10.3 assists per game. Young also did a great job at forcing contact and getting to the line as he averaged 10 free throws and shot 87.5 percent from the line.
Against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Feb. 13, Young had his worst scoring game of the week. He only scored 15 points on 3-of-9 shooting, but was able to impact the game with his elite passing ability, finishing with 14 assists. Yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pacers as the Hawks lost, 125-113. The biggest surprise from the game was that Young didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer in 36 minutes of action.
In the following game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Hawks didn’t fare much better, losing 123-112, on Monday, Feb. 15. Young scored 23 points on 6-of-19 shooting with eight assists. Young shot just 1-of-4 from three in 40 minutes. Julius Randle proved to be too much for the Hawks to handle as he scored 44 points on 14-of-22 shooting while going 7-of-13 from deep.
Young and the Hawks then played two straight games against the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden to wrap up their week of basketball. The first game saw the Hawks get their only win of the week as they defeated the Celtics, 122-114, on Wednesday, Feb, 17. That contest saw Young break out, scoring 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting and finishing with eight assists. The assists were negated by the fact that Young also turned the ball over eight times, but nonetheless, it was a great scoring performance by the third-year-guard.
Trae Young finished with 40 pts tonight in a win vs the Celtics.He is the 5th player in NBA history to record at least 15 career 40-point games at the age of 22 or younger joining Rick Barry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant & Shaquille O'Neal pic.twitter.com/aWOjfJNI5x— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 18, 2021
In the second game on Friday, Feb. 19, the Hawks lost to the Celtics, 121-109. Young followed up his 40 point game by scoring 31 points and dishing out 11 assists. He also became the fastest player in Hawks history to reach 4,000 points.
.@TheTraeYoung becomes the fastest player in Hawks history to reach the 4,000 career point mark! pic.twitter.com/AXNNImvjEE— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 18, 2021
Young also tweeted out his endorsement for Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger to win Naismith Coach of the Year following OU’s double-overtime win against West Virginia on Feb. 13.
Coach Kruger for Coach of the Year..💯 needs his flowers this year💐 https://t.co/UZlTc5IwjV— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 13, 2021
Young and Atlanta next take the court for a home game against the Denver Nuggets at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 21.
