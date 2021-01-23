OU basketball: Trae Young in pool of 60 NBA players being considered for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, per report

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young is among 60 NBA players added to the USA Basketball consideration pool for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds.
AP sources: Duncan Robinson, Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Ja Morant among players being added to USA Basketball consideration pool for Tokyo Olympics. They'll be in addition to Olympic vets like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and almost all others who were in the pool a year ago.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 23, 2021
The 2020 All-Star guard has been one of the best players in the league since his arrival in 2018. He ranks seventh in total points scored at 3,706, first in total assists with 1,344 and 10th in total three pointers made at 403 since his pro debut.
The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 2020, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA playoffs are expected to end on July 22 at the latest, while the Olympics are expected to start on July 23. This could create a time conflict for some of the league’s biggest stars whose teams could potentially make a deep playoff push.
There have also been recent reports that Japan is privately considering canceling the Olympics due to the ongoing pandemic. But Japan has publicly denied those reports.
Young is averaging 25.3 points per game, 8.7 assists per game and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, while the Hawks sit as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record.
