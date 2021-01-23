OU basketball: Trae Young explodes for season-high 43 points in Hawks' 116-98 win over Timberwolves

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young dropped a season-high 43 points on 14-of-22 shooting — including 8-of-12 from three — in his team’s 116-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday.
Trae Young had enough time to shrug before hitting a 3 😅 pic.twitter.com/oz21rl2cKi— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021
Forty of Young’s points came in the first three quarters of the game. The performance came off the heels of a 38-point and 10-assist double-double Young racked up this past Wednesday night, Jan. 20, in a 123-115 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons. The win puts the Hawks as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Trae Young has 40 PTS in 3Qs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sH7uhGBD3K— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021
Trae Young on D-Rose. That was cold ❄️ pic.twitter.com/sypg9XGEQ9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2021
Friday’s performance marks Young’s 10th career game with over 40 points on over five three pointers made in a game, the most ever for a player 22 years old or younger.
Trae Young tonight:43 PTS5 AST8 3PTIt’s his 10th game with 40+ PTS, 5+ 3PT — the most ever before turning 23.He has more such games than the next 2 players combined (9, LeBron & DBook). pic.twitter.com/FGlb3B0at7— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2021
The third year guard is currently leading his team to an 8-7 record through its first 15 games, with Young averaging 25.3 points per game and 8.7 assists per game.
Friday’s contest featured a season-high for Young in three pointers made in a single game. Coming into Friday’s contest, Young was shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts.
The 8-7 record is the best record the Hawks have had through the first 15 games of the season since the 2016-17 season, and the best start since Young was drafted by the franchise in 2018.
Young and the Hawks' next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 24 at Fiserv Forum.
