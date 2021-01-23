You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young explodes for season-high 43 points in Hawks' 116-98 win over Timberwolves

Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young dribbles down the court Feb. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young dropped a season-high 43 points on 14-of-22 shooting — including 8-of-12 from three — in his team’s 116-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday.

Forty of Young’s points came in the first three quarters of the game. The performance came off the heels of a 38-point and 10-assist double-double Young racked up this past Wednesday night, Jan. 20, in a 123-115 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons. The win puts the Hawks as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Friday’s performance marks Young’s 10th career game with over 40 points on over five three pointers made in a game, the most ever for a player 22 years old or younger.

The third year guard is currently leading his team to an 8-7 record through its first 15 games, with Young averaging 25.3 points per game and 8.7 assists per game.

Friday’s contest featured a season-high for Young in three pointers made in a single game. Coming into Friday’s contest, Young was shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts.

The 8-7 record is the best record the Hawks have had through the first 15 games of the season since the 2016-17 season, and the best start since Young was drafted by the franchise in 2018.

Young and the Hawks' next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 24 at Fiserv Forum.

