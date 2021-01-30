OU basketball: Trae Young drops 40 points twice, Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield help teams to big wins, Sooners in the NBA week 1

The past week saw two former Sooners have arguably their best games of the season while another made his 400th career 3-pointer.
Here’s a look at how Trae Young, Buddy Hield and Blake Griffin did in the NBA during the last seven days:
Trae Young (4 games): 37.5 PPG 7.3 APG 3.3 RPG
Young was fantastic this week and will be in the conversation for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. The Hawks went 3-2 overall, and 3-1 with Young playing.
Before this week, Young had zero 40 point games this season. In the past seven days, he’s had two such scoring games. Young scored 43 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22 and 41 points against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 29.
Trae Young has the 14th 40-point game of his career. Since the NBA-ABA merger (1976-77), only Michael Jordan (44), Shaquille O'Neal (19) and LeBron James (16) had more in their first three seasons in the league. pic.twitter.com/P0XehWdIZ2— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2021
After shooting just 29.5 percent from 3-point range on 5.6 attempts in the first 14 games of the season, Young has been heating up, shooting 52.8 percent on 9.0 attempts in his last four games. Friday’s win against the Wizards also saw Young make his 400th career three pointer, making him the fastest player to reach that career total in just 159 games.
Off the court, The Athletic reported earlier in January that Young’s teammate, John Collins, questioned his leadership skills and playstyle. But Young told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes on Thursday that there are no issues between him and Collins.
“Of course if there’s anything out there publicly, I always go directly to (that person),” Young said to Haynes. “As for the John (Collins) incident, me and him talked about it as soon as it got out the next day and we were both confused. It just got out and it was over a regular film session. So there’s no beef or anything in there to begin with. There hasn’t been any locker room issues on my side. Anything that people were saying about locker room issues, there hasn’t been one. It’s all about our team and how we’ve been trying to get better in film sessions.”
Trae Young with a Mamba tribute pic.twitter.com/63LyWEvw6k— Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 27, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 12.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.7 APG
Griffin played in three of the Detroit Pistons’ five games this week, which included arguably his best performance in the 2020-2021 season. On Thursday night, Griffin helped lead his team to an upset win against the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Griffin finished with 23 points and 6 assists and shot an impressive 5-of-10 from three. The 31-year-old has been struggling this season as he is returning from left knee surgery he underwent in January 2020, but Wednesday’s 15-point win was a good night for the former Sooner.
Blake Griffin’s reaction to LeBron complaining about his flop 😂 pic.twitter.com/1tiv1573Ym— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 20.7 PPG 2.3 APG 4.7 RPG
The Sacramento Kings’ starting shooting guard had a great set of scoring games on Wednesday and Friday, mostly due to his hot shooting. He went a combined 12-of-20 (60 percent) from three in the two contests.
Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic saw Hield score a season-high 29 points and a season-high 26.6 GameScore. Hield would follow up that performance in Tampa Bay while facing the Toronto Raptors, against whom he scored 22 points. The Kings are currently riding a three-game winning streak with an overall 8-10 record.
Puttin' up the numbers 📊@buddyhield racks up a new 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵! pic.twitter.com/aAthgANXqg— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 28, 2021
