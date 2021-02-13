OU basketball: Trae Young continues All-Star push, Sooners in the NBA week 3

The past week was another big one for former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, as he continues his push to start in the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year.
Buddy Hield also helped the Sacramento Kings stay in the playoff hunt, sitting 0.5 games back from the eighth seed. And Blake Griffin’s old college coach told the story of how he found out the Oklahoman planned to stay in the state for college.
Here’s a look at stats and news about former Sooners in the NBA from Feb. 6-12:
Trae Young (3 games): 26 points per game, 10.3 assists per game, 42.3 field goal percentage, 38.1 3-point percentage, 92.9 free throw percentage
Two of Young’s games featured a point and assist double-double against the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks. Young only played in 23 minutes in Friday’s 125-114 loss, but still managed to put up 25 points in the limited action.
Young’s best game came against the team that drafted him in the Mavericks, as he put up 25 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Yet, the effort ultimately fell short as the Hawks fell, 118-117, and went 1-2 overall in the three games.
Trae Young and Luka Doncic put on a show tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/jSkitoDC3Y— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2021
Trae Young put Lonnie Walker on skates ⛸ pic.twitter.com/ML1NpzuoGy— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2021
Off the court, Young is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference among backcourt players for All-Star fan voting with over 737,000 votes. Young was also fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language towards an official in Wednesday’s game at Dallas.
Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to be leaders in second round of NBA All-Star Game fan voting. Warriors‘ Stephen Curry and Wizards‘ Bradley Beal leaders at their position too. pic.twitter.com/rCe7VBQp1z— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2021
Buddy Hield (4 games): 16.8 points per game, 4.3 assists per game, 6.3 rebounds per game
Hield started the week off poorly, as he struggled to score with just five points on 1-of-9 shooting against the Denver Nuggets. Hield was able to contribute in other ways in Saturday night’s win against the Nuggets, though, by dishing out seven assists and helping generate good shots for his teammates. Hield was able to shake off his poor scoring game and scored at least 19 points in the next three contests.
In a three point win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Hield scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The following game saw the Kings' four-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers, but Hield still managed to finish with 21 points, four assists and eight rebounds.
The Kings would then lose once again to the Orlando Magic with Hield finishing with 19 points, four assists and four rebounds in that loss. Overall, Hield struggled shooting the 3-ball this week as he only shot 30.4% on 11.5 attempts.
This is my new favorite BLOB playA wrinkle on the Brad Stevens "winner" idea -- great way to get a shooter an open look. Kings run it for Buddy Hield pic.twitter.com/huGivi4UL0— Adam Spinella (@Spinella14) February 12, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 12.3 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game
Griffin was able to contribute in both of the Detroit Pistons’ surprise wins this week against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics — two top four seeds in the Eastern Conference. Against the Nets, Griffin did a little bit of everything, putting up nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Against the Celtics, Griffin finished with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Griffin’s best game actually came in the one loss he played in this week against the Indiana Pacers, where he put up 16 points and six assists.
Former Oklahoma head coach Jeff Capel also appeared on the Barstool Bench Mob and reminisced on when he found out Griffin was committing to OU and what his initial reaction to the news was.
Episode 25 is live with @jeffcapel - Recap early week games- Interview with @jeffcapel - Talks about recruiting Blake of the Year @blakegriffin23 @PardonMyTake - NCAA tournament schedule - Beating the BuzzerPresented by @highnoonsunsips https://t.co/LIQ6JIH0vN pic.twitter.com/gox3wAI6hW— Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) February 11, 2021
