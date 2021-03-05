OU basketball: Trae Young, Buddy Hield build momentum ahead of restful All-Star break

As the NBA prepares for All-Star Weekend Sunday, it’s notable that no former Sooners will participate in any of the events.
The past week’s slate of games saw Buddy Hield make NBA history while Trae Young helped his team gain some momentum heading into the break. Here’s a look at how the former Sooner guards fared across three games each:
Trae Young (3 games): 21.7 points per game, 9 assists per game, 5 rebounds per game, 5.7 turnovers per game
After returning home last Friday, Young continued his shooting struggles in the following two games.
Against the Miami Heat on Sunday, Feb. 28, Young scored 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting with nine assists, eight rebounds and seven turnovers. Young also finished with four fouls. The Hawks would go on to lose that game, 109-99.
The Hawks would then play the Heat once again Tuesday, March 2, that time winning the game, 94-80. Young contributed with a 18-point, 10-assist double-double but turned the ball over eight times and fouled four times once again.
Young would finish the first half of the season with a stellar bounce back performance against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 3. In a close 115-112 win, Young finished with 32 points and eight assists. He made a knack of drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line in the contest, shooting 10-of-11 from free throws. It was Young’s first game with over 20 points scored in a week.
Trae Young put the Magic on ice for the W 🥶❄️ 32 Pts❄️ 8 Ast❄️ 4-7 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/6yjWhWyCY2— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 4, 2021
The past week also saw the Hawks dismiss Lloyd Pierce as their head coach after just 185 games. Atlanta has started the season slowly with a 16-20 record, sitting at 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Nate McMillan was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Report: Lloyd Pierce spoke out how he ‘hates’ shots Trae Young takes and fouls he’s able to draw https://t.co/2pH3yBomR2— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 2, 2021
Young will next play Thursday, March 11, against the Toronto Raptors. Young will get a week’s rest after not making the All-Star Game despite averaging 26.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game this season.
Us explaining why @TheTraeYoung should be an All-Star pic.twitter.com/G8L2Qpu29j— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 3, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 26.7 points per game, 5.3 assists per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 52.6 3-point percentage
After a stretch of cold shooting from the Sacramento Kings’ starting shooting guard, Hield had his best two game stretch this week with two of his three best scoring games happening consecutively.
Against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Feb. 28, Hield scored a season-high 30 points with a season-high seven assists in a 127-126 loss. Hield scored 24 points from beyond the arc, as he went 8-of-15 from three.
Hield would follow up that performance by scoring 29 points with six assists and six rebounds in a 123-120 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 3. Hield was once again fantastic from three in that game, shooting 7-of-11.
Buddy Hield had the hot hand tonight ♨️🔥 29 Pts🔥 7-11 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/ibHnAulxyn— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 4, 2021
Hield would close his first half of the season with a 21-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 123-119 loss. That wasn't enough to overcome Blazers point guard Damian Lillard’s greatness, as he dropped 44 points on 13-of-26 shooting.
Hield also hit an impressive career milestone this week, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to hit 1,000 career 3-pointers in just 350 games.
With 8 threes tonight, Buddy Hield became the fastest player in NBA History to reach 1,000 career made threes (350 games).The 3 other players to reach 1,000 made threes in fewer than 400 games:Stephen Curry (369 games) Klay Thompson (372 games) Damian Lillard (385 games) pic.twitter.com/Q7EOABLffY— NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 1, 2021
Our guy. Congrats, @buddyhield! https://t.co/v3jF2zttXb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 1, 2021
The 2020 3-point contest champion also turned down the opportunity to defend his title Sunday in the 2021 competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and wanting to spend time with his family.
Buddy Hield said he wasn't in the mood to go to All-Star weekend with Covid and missing his family this season. Passed on the invite to compete in 3-point contest.— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) March 4, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.