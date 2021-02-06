OU basketball: Trae Young averages 23 points, Blake Griffin struggles, Sooners in the NBA week 2

The past week was a rather quiet one for former-Sooners-turned-NBA pros.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin only played three games each while Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young played two. Here’s a look at how each did for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5:
Trae Young (2 games): 23 PPG, 12.5 APG, 5.5 TOPG
Young played two road games this week against the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both games resulted in losses for Young’s Hawks. Against the Lakers, Young scored 25 points and dished out 16 assists, but also had seven costly turnovers. Against the Mavericks, Young put up 21 points and nine assists, but coughed up the ball four times.
Poor outside shooting and ball security seemed to be a theme for Young’s two game set, as he averaged 5.5 turnovers and shot 33.3% from three on six attempts.
The Mavericks are visiting the Hawks tonight in a matchup of the two most prolific scorers from the 2018 Draft Class. Trae Young and Luka Doncic have combined for 91 of the 131 30-point games from that draft class. pic.twitter.com/hjtrXyn0xf— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 16.3 PPG, 8 RPG, 31.9 FG percentage, 34.2 FG percentage on 12.7 three point attempts
Hield struggled shooting the ball this week, as he only made 31.9% of his 15.7 attempts. Oddly enough, it seems like Hield’s poor overall shooting stems from his two point attempts and not his three point attempts, where he shot a respectable 34.2% on a high volume 12.7 threes a game.
Hield’s best game came last Saturday, where he dropped 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting in a one point loss against the Miami Heat. Hield also recorded his first double double of the season against the Boston Celtics this past Wednesday in a 116-111 win for the Sacramento Kings, scoring 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
When you find out 1 RT = 2 votes 😎 @buddyhield #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/gItjVFVr8s— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 8.3 PPG, 3 RPG, 23.3 FG percentage
The Pistons continued their descent as one of the worst teams in the league by losing three straight this week for a league worst 5-17 record. It was not a good week individually for Griffin either.
Griffin only scored double digit points once, 11 against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Griffin continued to shoot the ball poorly, as he went an overall 7-of-30 (23.3%) from the field.
9 years ago today, Blake Griffin did this to Kendrick Perkins...pic.twitter.com/WGV8lmCUQ6— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2021
