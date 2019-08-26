OU basketball: Time, channel of Sooners' matchup against Oregon State announced

The Sooners’ early non-conference matchup with Oregon State in the inaugural Phil Knight Invitational will tip off at 10 p.m. CT on Nov. 12 and air on ESPN2, per a press release Monday afternoon.
The game will take place at Moda Center in Portland just three days after the Sooners open up the 2019 campaign against Minnesota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Sooners have yet to release their full schedule, and only bits and pieces of the team's non-conference schedule are known.
