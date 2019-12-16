OU basketball: 3 things to know ahead of matchup against Creighton

The Sooners (7-2) are set to play Creighton (8-2) on the road in Omaha on Tuesday in the inaugural Big East vs Big 12 battle, making it the fifth straight game played away from Norman.
This will be the second straight year Oklahoma has taken on the Bluejays. Last year, The Sooners defeated Creighton 83-70 at home.
Responding to a loss
The Sooners fell to Wichita State 80-76 in their last game on Dec.14th, in a nail-biter that went down to the wire.
“We didn’t come out on the winning side, but we have to learn from that,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “The loss stung a little bit and we were in pretty good shape for a little bit, we just didn’t finish it.”
Wichita State out-rebounded the Sooners 48-31 and outshot them with a 40.8% field goal percentage compared to Oklahoma’s 37.3%. The Sooners need to rebound better to limit second-chance points moving forward, a difference that large in rebounds could have swung the game in a different path for Oklahoma.
“It was disappointing that we didn’t win that game but we gotta put that behind us as we go into this game tomorrow,” senior forward Kristian Doolittle said. “We just gotta take what we didn’t do well and improve in the upcoming game.”
Limiting Creighton’s shooting
Creighton has three guards in Marcus Zegerowski, Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock, averaging 19.4, 17.1 and 12.5 points per game respectively. All three starting guards are shooting over 40% from three, with Zegerowski and Alexander ranking top five in points per game and three-point field goals made.
“They’re a really good shooting team, so it’s going to put a lot of stress on us defensively to be able to close out,” Doolittle said.
Earlier in the year, Creighton defeated then-ranked fellow Big 12 team Texas Tech 83-76. In that game, the Bluejays shot 52% from the field and 42% from three, displaying their scoring output behind a combined 58 points from their trio of starting guards.
“Another point of emphasis for us is to get the first rebound,” Doolittle said. “They take a lot of long shots that result in long rebounds, so we gotta be locked in on that”
If the Sooners can improve from their Wichita State game and out-rebound the Bluejays, their chances will seem to be much better in achieving a victory.
The emergence of Kristian Doolittle
Doolittle is now up to averaging 16.8 points per game along with 8.3 rebounds, after scoring 22, 28 and 14 points in his last 3 games respectively.
Doolittle’s improvement dates back to the end of last season, however, the outside shooting has been a huge part of his game this season — something that is new to his arsenal.
He took seven shots from deep against Wichita State last Saturday, a number that used to be foreign to Doolittle's stat sheet.
He’s much more aggressive, much more confident,” Kruger said. “He’s now shooting the three, making good plays. He’s taking a big step.”
The senior forward is shooting a staggering 66.7% from three, which he credits to his hard work he put in this summer.
“It's been a work in progress,” Doolittle said. “I’ve been shooting it more often and more frequently. I’m having success with it, just a testament to the work I’ve put in.”
