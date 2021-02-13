OU basketball: Taylor Robertson's circus 3-pointer, team defense seals Sooners' upset of West Virginia

With the shot clock nearing its call, junior guard Taylor Robertson had to fire away from the left corner.
Graciously, she released the ball and watched as it miraculously landed in the net to place the Sooners ahead, 72-66, with 2:22 left in the game. The timing of the release had to be reviewed but upon examination, it was ruled a made shot that was let go right before the buzzer sounded.
.@T_Rob30 doesn't feel pressure and that's facts.OU 72, WVU 69 | 2:28 4Q pic.twitter.com/ciJtmQb9xC— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 14, 2021
Robertson positioned the Sooners ahead by six, nearly sealed the victory and boosted her stat line to 20 points. Though the 3-pointer established distance between the Sooners and Mountaineers, WVU made a last-minute effort with five unanswered points by sophomore guard Kirsten Deans.
The Mountaineers tried to reclaim the lead they owned for most of the contest, but were unable to score against Oklahoma’s defense, which limited them to just those five points in the fourth quarter.
Coming back from being down by 13 with 6:55 left in the second quarter, OU (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) claimed a crucial upset triumph over the No. 19 Mountaineers (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) hours after the Sooners’ men’s basketball team took down the WVU men’s basketball team by one point in double overtime.
“I would like to explain Taylor Robertson,” head coach Sherri Coale said. “I don’t even know how to explain (the shot from the corner) to you. That’s just a kid who’s taken a million shots, believing that every time it leaves her hand it’s going to go in and wanting to shoot it.”
With time expiring and a West Virginia takeaway, Oklahoma desperately needed its defense to hold. After four missed attempts, the Sooners held the Mountaineers scoreless on their offensive drive and secured the win.
The outstanding defensive performance by the Sooners was not just on display in the fourth quarter. In the win, Oklahoma orchestrated 22 turnovers, 14 steals, and one block. Defense helped the Sooners claim revenge after a 90-72 defeat to WVU on Jan. 3 and snap the Mountaineers’ 11-game winning streak and hand them their second home loss of the season.
“I honestly think I blacked out during (the last shot),” Coale said. “Making sure that they didn’t get the look they wanted off of the inbound (was) just really tough. We just hung in there.”
Offensively, the Sooners had four players in double-digits against the Mountaineers. Alongside Robertson, junior forward Madi Williams put up 21 points, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory notched 12 and freshman guard Skylar Vann delivered 10.
Additionally, the team generated a near-perfect 90.9 free-throw percentage benefited by Robertson extending her flawless performance at the charity stripe. She has not missed a single free-throw in 30 attempts this season.
Williams' effort also continued to be notable, though, as she scored when OU needed to chisel away at WVU’s commanding early advantage. The last meeting between OU and WVU saw Williams score a program single-game record 45 points, but Oklahoma lost 90-72. This time around, Williams produced another high-scoring performance that resulted in a win.
“(Madi) is elite,” Coale said. “She knows how to keep a defender on a string (and) she knows how to cross them up. The things she can create with the ball in her hand are special.”
Ultimately, knocking off a top-25 team on the road and picking up a second straight conference victory was worth celebration for the Sooners.
Boomer. Sooner. pic.twitter.com/dBRGxNW0Dp— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 14, 2021
“It’s a good day,” Coale said, “to be a Sooner, in Morgantown particularly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.