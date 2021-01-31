OU basketball: Taylor Robertson wills Sooners over Kansas State, cements self in program record book again

With under one second remaining and the score tied, Taylor Robertson was fouled and headed to the free throw line.
Robertson sank both shots with no hesitation, catapulting the Sooners (6-7, 3-5 Big 12) to a 80-78 nail-biting win against Kansas State (5-9, 0-7) in Manhattan, Kan., on Sunday.
The junior guard’s clutch free throw shooting is all but expected at this point in her career. She’s made all of her attempts this season and hit 38 consecutively, dating back all the way to last season.
The prolific sharpshooter’s streak at the stripe ties former Sooner LaNeishea Caufields’ record set in the 2001-02 season for most consecutive free throws made. Robertson also contributed 16 points and two 3-pointers on 36.4 percent shooting.
The right player for the job. @T_Rob30 has not missed a free throw this season and has hit 38 consecutively dating back to last season.
“(Robertson) was in the right place, right time,” OU head coach Sherri Coale said. “And she’s a sure bet at the line. ... And she’ll just keep going.”
Despite a desperate comeback from the Wildcats, who tied the game with nearly a second to go, Oklahoma led for the majority of the game. The Sooners were ahead in all three of the previous quarters before surrendering control late in the fourth, where they shot just over 31 percent and were held scoreless in the final four minutes.
With 10 seconds to go, Oklahoma had possession of the ball, but was called for a five second violation, which resulted in a turnover and Kansas State possession.
“The end of the game, that is so on me,” Coale said. “I should have called a timeout on the baseline. I had one, and I thought that we had it and we could get it in. With 10 seconds on the final clock, it’s tough for an inbounds play under the basket, because you don’t want to score on the in-bounds play and give (Kansas State) the chance — and we had no answer for them — to score another basket. So you want to get it in and run the action, or get it in and then run what you want in the first place.”
Going into the game, Oklahoma had only six players available for the fourth time this season, with three players missing. Senior forward Mandy Simpson was out with a non-COVID related illness, sophomore forward Liz Scott remained sidelined by an injury sustained on Dec. 29 against UAPB and freshman forward Heavenly Greer is out for the season due to academic ineligibility. OU trotted out its self-proclaimed “super six” rotation, which is now 3-1 on the season, against Kansas State.
With holes to fill, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer stepped up to be one of Oklahoma’s top contributors in the game. For the first time this season and the third time in her career, Veitenheimer scored in double digits — 15 points — and contributed five of 15 steals for Oklahoma.
“Tatum’s performance was integral,” Coale said. “She’s not a kid that you’re not gonna run all your action for, and she doesn’t have to. With just six guys on your roster, it’s so clear to see what the gifts are that certain players have and have to have on display every time, or we're not gonna win. And Tatum's gifts are guarding according to scout (and) strategy. She’s really good at recognizing when players are uncomfortable… and she’s felt really good about shooting the ball.”
Alongside Veitenheimers’ performance, a few teammates also contributed at a high level. The Sooners shot just over 40 percent from the field, and had key scoring performances from both junior forward Madi Williams and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory, who had 18 and 19 points, respectively.
With the win, Oklahoma lies in sixth place in the Big 12 and finds itself on a two-game winning streak. The Sooners will face Texas for the first time this season (12-4, 6-3) at 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Norman. Oklahoma’s initial matchup against the Longhorns was set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Austin, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and has yet to be rescheduled.
For now, Coale is relishing defeating an opponent against whom she wouldn’t have accepted a loss.
“I told them if we hadn’t won that game today,” Coale said, “I would’ve walked myself all the way back to Norman.
“The guttiness of our defense, the balance of our scoring, valuing the basketball, they only had five turnovers… they were simply fantastic.”
