OU basketball: Tatum Veitenheimer’s defense, Taylor Robertson’s scoring leads Sooners’ rout of TCU

Defending TCU’s leading scorer in guard Lauren Heard, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer was met with a challenge.
And she accepted it.
In Wednesday night’s contest against the Horned Frogs (8-12, 3-12 Big 12), Veitenheimer limited TCU’s standout, who averages just under 21 points per game, to nine points for her second lowest scoring performance of the season. Veitenheimer’s production was crucial to OU (9-10, 6-8) picking up its first win against TCU in Fort Worth since 2017, 76-60.
“If I had a game ball, I would give it to Tatum,” OU head coach Sherri Coale said. “I thought she did a (good) job on Lauren Heard, who is a handful to defend. Tatum was just fantastic. Her floor game was great (with) six assists and no turnovers, and then she had the job of corralling (Heard). Just a really, really good job by her that I think set the tone.”
Despite facing a slump in a 12-2 run made by the Horned Frogs in the third quarter, the Sooners’ defense, led by Veitenheimer, was able to fend off TCU with 11 steals and four blocks, slowing their field goal percentage down to just over 39.
Though the defensive performance was stellar, the offensive show was the best against a conference opponent for OU this season.
Oklahoma’s offense produced a field goal percentage of just over 49, and shot 10-for-10 from the free throw line in its largest margin of victory over a Big 12 competitor this season. Additionally, OU had three players in double figures with junior guard Taylor Robertson’s 28 points, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory’s 16 points and junior guard Madi Williams’ 12 points.
“(It was) just a pretty solid 40 minutes for our team,” Coale said. “A lot of guys offensively had good balance. We made some good decisions with the basketball, attacked screen coverages well and rebounded well. I thought we played together well.”
As it often is, the integral factor in the Sooners’ offensive success was Robertson. From extending her perfect free throw streak — she's made all 37 attempts this season — to knocking down deep 3-pointers, Robertson recorded six makes from beyond the arc and shot 10-for-16 from the floor.
“I think (this) may be the best game I’ve ever seen Taylor Robertson play,” Coale said. “Not only was she anticipating away from the ball defensively and rebounding, (but) it was her craftiness going vertical. (It was) just the most complete I think I’ve ever seen her play. I thought that was an All-American performance.”
After a loss to No. 7 Baylor this past Sunday, the Sooners needed a confidence booster to cling to as they approach the final week of the regular season next week. Their commendable victory over the Horned Frogs gave them just that.
The Sooners were in contention against the Bears up until the fourth quarter when Baylor pulled away and defeated OU, 77-66. The blow the Sooners faced then gave them the momentum they needed to strut past the Horned Frogs.
“The win tonight probably started as soon as the Baylor game finished because it was how they chose to respond to that,” Coale said. “They just continue to make really good responses about the next thing that they do.
“We’re just having fun playing basketball together.”
Now, with even more momentum from Wednesday’s win, Oklahoma will be making its way across the Red River to face Texas at 1 p.m. CT this Saturday, Feb. 27, in Austin on the Longhorn Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.