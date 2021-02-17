You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' wins over Iowa State, West Virginia earns ESPN Win of the Week honor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Junior Guard Madi Williams

Junior Guard Madi Williams dribbles against the Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners’ pair of wins last week earned them ESPN’s Win of the Week honor on Wednesday. 

Oklahoma (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) beat Iowa State (13-8, 9-5 Big 12), 67-61, on Feb. 9 in Norman and No. 19 West Virginia (16-3,10-3 Big 12), 72-71, on Feb. 13 in Morgantown, moving it up to sixth in the Big 12. The Sooners have seven games remaining on their schedule to achieve their hopes of making the NCAA tournament. 

OU’s postponed Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11 Big 12) has yet to be rescheduled by the Big 12. The Sooners’ next scheduled game is against Baylor (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 in Norman. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments