OU basketball: Sooners' wins over Iowa State, West Virginia earns ESPN Win of the Week honor

The Sooners’ pair of wins last week earned them ESPN’s Win of the Week honor on Wednesday.
OU’s pair of wins last week have landed the #Sooners Win of the Week Honors from @ESPN_WomenHoop 🙌Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/JKkoJpZ00O— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 17, 2021
Oklahoma (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) beat Iowa State (13-8, 9-5 Big 12), 67-61, on Feb. 9 in Norman and No. 19 West Virginia (16-3,10-3 Big 12), 72-71, on Feb. 13 in Morgantown, moving it up to sixth in the Big 12. The Sooners have seven games remaining on their schedule to achieve their hopes of making the NCAA tournament.
OU’s postponed Feb. 17 game against Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11 Big 12) has yet to be rescheduled by the Big 12. The Sooners’ next scheduled game is against Baylor (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.