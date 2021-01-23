OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 9 Kansas, 75-68, behind De'Vion Harmon's 20 points

Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Kansas, 75-68, on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners picked up a resume-boosting win, with their second top-10 upset of the season. With the win, OU has sole possession of third place in the conference standings and handed Kansas its third-straight loss.
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon led the way for OU, scoring 20 points on four 3-pointers. Despite not scoring in the first half, senior guard Austin Reaves was clutch down the stretch, scoring 14 points in the final half.
OU continued its strong defensive play with its four-guard lineup, garnering six steals while holding the Jayhawks (10-5, 4-4 Big 12) to 47 percent shooting. The Sooners were in the bonus just over five minutes into the second half and converted 14-of-18 free throws on the day.
Senior Brady Manek and sophomore Jalen Hill played their most minutes since returning to the team due to COVID-19, the pair scored 12 points and played 37 minutes combined.
The Sooners’ next game is against No. 5 Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Jan. 26 in Austin.
