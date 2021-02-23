OU basketball: Sooners upset by Kansas State, 62-57, remain winless in Manhattan since 2012

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5) was upset by Kansas State (7-18, 3-13), 62-57, on Tuesday night in Manhattan.
The Wildcats went on an 11-0 run with less than four minutes remaining in the second half, erasing OU's previous six point lead. Senior guard Austin Reaves tried to respond late, but it wasn't enough to avoid the upset.
Reaves scored 18 of Oklahoma’s 25 second half points, including 14 of OU's last 15. The Newark, Arkansas native is averaging over 21 points per game on the road this season, good for first in the Big 12 and third in the nation. Reaves now has three consecutive games with at least 20 points after finishing with 25 against the Wildcats.
Oklahoma's offense struggled. OU shot just over 39 percent from the field and was only 4-of-20 from 3-point range. The Sooners have shot 25 percent or less from three in their last two games.
Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon added 13 points and junior guard Umoja Gibson had seven points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Brady Manek shot just 1-for-7 with two points and one rebound.
The Sooners next game against Oklahoma State is set for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Norman.
