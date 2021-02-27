OU basketball: Sooners up, 38-31, at halftime against Oklahoma State in Norman

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) leads, 38-31, at halftime against Oklahoma State (15-6, 8-6) Saturday afternoon in Norman in 2021's first Bedlam matchup.
Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon paced the Sooners' offense in the first half, with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and two 3s. Harmon has scored 22 points, his highest point total of the year, three times at home this season.
Tasked with guarding 6-foot-8 guard and potential NBA lottery draft pick Cade Cunningham, OU coach Lon Kruger opted with sophomore forward Jalen Hill over junior guard Elijah Harkless in the starting lineup. Harkless, who started OU's previous 11 games, has five points, with one block, two steals and three assists off the bench.
Oklahoma's defense forced 10 turnovers and four steals in the first half. After the Cowboys took a 25-23 lead with over six minutes remaining in the half, the Sooners went on an 11-0 run.
Other than Harmon, the Sooners are shooting 8-of-21 from the field. Senior guard Austin Reaves, the second leading scorer in the Big 12, has just eight points on 2-of-5 shooting, but has five assists.
