OU basketball: Sooners trailing, 35-15, to Kansas at halftime in Big 12 tournament

Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek after losing the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-9, 9-8 Big 12) is trailing to No. 11 Kansas (19-8, 12-6), 35-15, at halftime of the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.

The Sooners struggled offensively in the first half, shooting just 6-for-20 from the field. The Jayhawks forced 13 turnovers and held OU to its lowest scoring half of the season. 

Kansas, playing without its 6-foot-10, 265 pound forward in David McCormack, struggled against OU senior forward Brady Manek early, however. Manek finished the half with seven of OU's 15 points and scored 7 of OU's 9 points through the first 13 minutes of the half. 

Kansas ended the half on a 17-to-3 run over six minutes. The Sooners made two field goals after the 12-minute mark.

Senior guard Austin Reaves, who's the Big 12's second-leading scorer this season averaging over 17 points per game, was held to three points as he attempted just two shots.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

