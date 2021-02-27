OU basketball: Sooners topple Texas, 68-63, in dramatic overtime road win

The Sooners (10-10, 7-9 Big 12) clinched a dramatic 68-63 overtime win over Texas (16-7, 10-6) in Austin on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma started off the game going 0-for-7 from the field. Despite that, junior guard Taylor Robertson hit back-to-back 3-pointers with just under 2:50 remaining, getting OU within four points. At the end of the quarter, Robertson had nine of the Sooners’ 11 points on 67 percent shooting. The rest of the team was 1-for-10 from the field, which resulted in a 15-11 Texas lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, OU found itself on a 11-4 run, keeping it within six points with just 4:44 remaining. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory got hot, scoring seven points on 2-of-4 shooting. The Sooners could not keep the momentum going, though, as they shot 3-for-11 in the entire quarter and 6-for-25 in the entire game. The Longhorns led, 28-20, at halftime.
The Sooners’ shooting slump continued into the third quarter, where they shot 1-for-4 in the first five minutes. Oklahoma’s free throw shooting — six points on 85 percent— would keep the team afloat for the majority of the quarter. Despite sitting both junior forward Madi Williams and Robertson, who had four fouls apiece, the Sooners ended the quarter on a 10-4 run and within seven points. UT still led, 46-39.
OU would use its momentum found in the third quarter to get itself within three points with 8:36 remaining in the fourth. Despite both Williams and Robertson fouling out in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma would miraculously tie and push the game to overtime with a 59-59 score.
In overtime, the Sooners would trade leads with the Longhorns for three possessions. Finally, a corner 3-pointer from junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer and a pair of free throws from senior forward Mandy Simpson helped the Sooners ice the game in Austin.
The Sooners will pivot their focus to Texas Tech (10-13, 5-12) at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Norman.
Correction: This story was updated on Feb. 27 at 4:58 p.m. to change Texas's overall standings from 16-6 to 16-7.
