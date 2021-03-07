OU basketball: Sooners topple Kansas State, 90-81, behind 24 points from Gabby Gregory

In their regular season finale, the Sooners took down Kansas State, 90-81,in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
OU’s three leading scorers all held double-figures in the conference matchup. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory led Oklahoma (12-11, 9-9 Big 12) with 24 points and a 6-of-6 performance at the free throw line. Behind her, junior guard Taylor Robertson held 22 points and junior guard Madi Williams supplied 19 points.
Early lead exchanges between both OU and K-State (8-17, 3-15) were interrupted when the Wildcats’ senior guard Sydney Goodson and the Sooners’ freshman guard Nevaeh Tot got tangled up, leading to a foul called on Goodson and two made free throws by Tot. The Sooners claimed the 20-19 lead after the first quarter of play.
Williams’ shooting slump was quickly overcome as she nailed four-straight baskets for OU and scored nine of the Sooners’ 19 points in the second quarter. Oklahoma held the lead, 39-38, going into halftime.
Similarly, after half, Tot went on a scoring spree with three straight 2-pointers. Despite this, with seconds expiring from the clock, K-State’s junior guard Christianna Carr shot a layup and tied the game up at 58.
In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma’s offense scored 32 points and positioned the Sooners ahead to win.
Next, OU heads to the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.