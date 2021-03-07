You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners topple Kansas State, 90-81, behind 24 points from Gabby Gregory

Gabby Gregory

Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory shoots the ball during the game against Baylor on Feb. 21.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

In their regular season finale, the Sooners took down Kansas State, 90-81,in Norman on Sunday afternoon.

OU’s three leading scorers all held double-figures in the conference matchup. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory led Oklahoma (12-11, 9-9 Big 12) with 24 points and a 6-of-6 performance at the free throw line. Behind her, junior guard Taylor Robertson held 22 points and junior guard Madi Williams supplied 19 points. 

Early lead exchanges between both OU and K-State (8-17, 3-15) were interrupted when the Wildcats’ senior guard Sydney Goodson and the Sooners’ freshman guard Nevaeh Tot got tangled up, leading to a foul called on Goodson and two made free throws by Tot. The Sooners claimed the 20-19 lead after the first quarter of play.

Williams’ shooting slump was quickly overcome as she nailed four-straight baskets for OU and scored nine of the Sooners’ 19 points in the second quarter. Oklahoma held the lead, 39-38, going into halftime.

Similarly, after half, Tot went on a scoring spree with three straight 2-pointers. Despite this, with seconds expiring from the clock, K-State’s junior guard Christianna Carr shot a layup and tied the game up at 58.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma’s offense scored 32 points and positioned the Sooners ahead to win.

Next, OU heads to the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, March 11.

