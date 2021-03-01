OU basketball: Sooners top Texas Tech at home, 88-79, for 3rd-straight win

Oklahoma (11-10, 8-8 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (10-13, 5-13), 88-79, in Norman on Monday night, picking up their third-straight victory.
The Sooners got off to a slow start in the first quarter, going down 9-3 with just 7:18 remaining. After shooting just above 20 percent, OU found itself down by 10 points midway through the first. Oklahoma weathered the storm, though, going on a 7-0 run with just 1:14 remaining. Following their efforts, the Sooners still trailed Texas Tech, 23-18, at the break.
In the second quarter, Oklahoma struggled to score outside of freshman forward Skylar Vann, who had all nine of OU’s points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first five minutes. Finally, junior forward Madi Williams and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory combined to score the Sooners’ final eight points of the half on 4-for-6 shooting. Despite that, OU’s defense could not keep the Lady Raiders at bay, being outscored, 23-17, in the quarter. At the half, Texas Tech led the Sooners, 46-35.
Oklahoma came out of halftime blazing, taking a one-point lead with just under five minutes remaining. Junior guard Taylor Robertson — the Big 12 player of the week — finally hit her first three point attempt of the game, where she was fouled and hit all of her free throws.
Robertson, Williams, and Gregory combined for 16 of the Sooners’ 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting with just under four minutes remaining. Regardless of Oklahoma’s offensive efforts, Texas Tech regained a 62-60 lead at the end of the third quarter.
OU traded buckets with Texas Tech midway through the fourth quarter. The Sooners led, 69-68, with a little over five minutes remaining in the final period. The Sooners finally hit their stride, going on a 7-2 run with just over a minute remaining.
During that run, Vann hit a top of the key 3-pointer to extend her career high to 19 points. She wasn’t the only one making history, though. Robertson missed her first free throw this season, ending her Big 12 and program record of 59 consecutively made free throws.
The Sooners will next face TCU (8-12, 3-12) at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.