OU basketball: Sooners to play Iowa State in 1st round of Big 12 Championship

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) is set to play Iowa State (2-20, 0-17) in the first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament on Wednesday, March 10.

After Dropping from second to seventh in the conference standings during their four-game losing streak, the Sooners are playing in one of two play-in games in the tournament for a matchup against No. 13 Kansas on Thursday, March 11.

Three of OU's four losses came against ranked teams in No. 17 Oklahoma State, twice, and No. 15 Texas. The streak started with an upset loss against unranked Kansas State on the road. Oklahoma hasn't beaten the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2010.

OU's game is set for the evening, according to the program's Twitter announcement, but a tipoff time has yet to be confirmed.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

