OU basketball: Sooners to play Iowa State in 1st round of Big 12 Championship

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) is set to play Iowa State (2-20, 0-17) in the first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament on Wednesday, March 10.
Oklahoma will open Big 12 Championship play on Wednesday evening against Iowa State. The winner will face Kansas on Thursday.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 6, 2021
After Dropping from second to seventh in the conference standings during their four-game losing streak, the Sooners are playing in one of two play-in games in the tournament for a matchup against No. 13 Kansas on Thursday, March 11.
Three of OU's four losses came against ranked teams in No. 17 Oklahoma State, twice, and No. 15 Texas. The streak started with an upset loss against unranked Kansas State on the road. Oklahoma hasn't beaten the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2010.
OU's game is set for the evening, according to the program's Twitter announcement, but a tipoff time has yet to be confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.