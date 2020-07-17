You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners to open facilities July 20

  • Updated
De'Vion Harmon

Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced Friday campus basketball facilities will open for the men's and women's teams on July 20. Protocols for COVID-19 safety will be in place.

Testing for basketball players and staff has started Friday as well. 

Oklahoma also provided key points related to its re-opening, which included that if any student-athlete is "uncomfortable with any activity due to COVID-19 concerns," they can elect to sit-out of without removal of their athletic scholarship or position on the team.

Other points the University mentioned were that 1.) masks will be provided to each athlete, 2.) any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined on-campus and OU's medical staff will work to track others who may be at risk and 3.) social distancing restrictions will also be in pace for locker rooms, restrooms and in Headington Hall, where the athletes reside.

Similarly to how OU football has provided periodical updates to the results of its COVID-19 testing, the athletics department will be doing the same for the men's and women's basketball teams.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

