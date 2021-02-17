You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners to hold annual Play4Kay game against Baylor

Taylor Roberston

Sophomore Guard Taylor Robertson dribbles down the court Feb. 16.

 Ray Bahner/ The Daily

Carrying on a tradition that started in 2007, the OU women’s basketball program intends to have its annual Play4Kay game against Baylor this coming Sunday, Feb. 21.

The Play4Kay campaign came about when Kay Yow, the former North Carolina State women’s basketball coach, was nearing the end of her battle with breast cancer. The campaign’s mission is to raise funds to support women’s cancer research.

Sooners’ head coach Sherri Coale has prioritized the magnitude of the game and its purpose, and that hasn't changed despite the COVID-19 postponements and struggles the team has faced this season. Coale and her squad will treat breast cancer survivors with two general admission tickets each, memorable introductions prior to the starting lineup being announced, and more. Additionally, the Sooners will dawn pink in support of breast cancer survivors.

The Play4Kay game will begin at 1 p.m. CT Sunday on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

