OU basketball: Sooners to have only 6 available players for matchup against Kansas State

Oklahoma will only have six players available against Kansas State, the team announced on Sunday.
Forward Mandy Simpson is set to miss due to a non-Covid illness, leaving junior Madi Williams as the lone forward in the Sooners’ starting lineup. Simpson is averaging just under five points, eight rebounds and three assists-per-game for the Sooners this season.
Freshmen forward Heavenly Greer is set to miss the rest of the season due to academic ineligibility, leaving Oklahoma with just seven players in its rotation for the remainder of the season. Greer has seen limited time this season, averaging under nine minutes and five points-per-game.
The Sooners will face Kansas State at 1 p.m CT today in Manhattan, Kansas on ESPN+.
