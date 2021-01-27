OU basketball: Sooners take down Jayhawks, 84-81, to snap 2-game losing streak

Back in Lloyd Noble Center for the first time since Dec. 29, the Sooners snuck by the Kansas Jayhawks, 84-81, Wednesday night.
Without hesitation, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer drilled her first 3-pointer of the night to put the Sooners on the board first. Just a minute later, she hit another three from the same angle. With the contribution of her two 3-pointers, two from sophomore guard Gabby Gregory and one from junior guard Taylor Robertson, the Sooners led the Jayhawks, 28-14, at the end of the first quarter.
From Gregory collecting nine points to junior guard Madi Williams forcing defensive takeaways in the quarter, OU fed off the momentum built early in the game and established a 49-38 lead at halftime.
Carrying that energy into the second half, Gregory nailed two threes in the first two minutes and placed the Sooners ahead of the Jayhawks by 15. With the assistance of six points provided by freshman guard Nevaeh Tot and six by Gregory, Oklahoma was able to maintain the lead going into the final quarter of play.
The crowd expressed its excitement as the Sooners nursed 13 points in the first 3:49 of the fourth quarter. With a minute left in the game, KU made a last-second comeback but OU was able to seal the 84-81 victory with a turnover perpetrated by Tot and two made free-throws by Robertson.
The Sooners will be back on the court against the Kansas State Wildcats at 1 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Manhattan. The Big 12 matchup will be showcased on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
