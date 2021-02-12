You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' Sunday game at West Virginia moved up to Saturday due to inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sophomore Guard Gabby Gergory

Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory dribbles against the Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia planned for Sunday, Feb. 14 has been moved up to Saturday, Feb. 13, the program announced Friday.

The decision to move the conference matchup is a result of an impending winter storm that is anticipated to hit Norman on Sunday, creating potential travel issues for OU. The time of the game has also been moved to 6 p.m. CT.

The Sooners last faced WVU in Norman on Jan. 3, losing 90-72 despite junior forward Madi Williams’ single-game program record 45 points. Saturday’s rematch will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments