OU basketball: Sooners' Sunday game at West Virginia moved up to Saturday due to inclement weather

Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia planned for Sunday, Feb. 14 has been moved up to Saturday, Feb. 13, the program announced Friday.
The OU at WVU game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14 has moved to Saturday, Feb. 13, due to inclement weather impacting the Norman area. Tip is scheduled for 6 PM CT.The game will be available for streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. ➡️ https://t.co/YqvTIAItPW pic.twitter.com/RgMc53K4pI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 12, 2021
The decision to move the conference matchup is a result of an impending winter storm that is anticipated to hit Norman on Sunday, creating potential travel issues for OU. The time of the game has also been moved to 6 p.m. CT.
The Sooners last faced WVU in Norman on Jan. 3, losing 90-72 despite junior forward Madi Williams’ single-game program record 45 points. Saturday’s rematch will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
