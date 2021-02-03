OU basketball: Sooners suffer 7th-straight loss to Texas in 69-58 defeat in Norman

In the first match-up between Oklahoma (6-8, 3-6) and Texas (13-4, 7-3) of the 2020-21 season, the Sooners slipped to the Longhorns, 69-58.
Put up against UT’s 6-foot-5 guard Charli Collier, the Sooners struggled to defend her height and felt the consequence of that, falling behind the Longhorns, 26-17, after the first quarter.
Oklahoma’s offense was elevated by sophomore guard Gabby Gregory, as she hit two 3s and an and-1 in the second quarter. Being down by as much as 11 with 7:43 left in the first half was intimidating for the Sooners, but the squad was able to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 39-35 with a lay-up at the buzzer by freshman guard Nevaeh Tot.
Clinging to the momentum the Sooners built, junior guard Taylor Robertson stepped back to sink a three to put her squad ahead of the Longhorns, 40-39, for the first time in the contest. Oklahoma was able to create key defensive takeaways and get critical shots , but Texas was able to recapture its lead and hold it by four going into the final quarter of play.
OU’s defense was no match for the Longhorns’ ability at the rim. UT was able to pull away with the lead and defeat the Sooners for the seventh-straight time.
Junior guard Madi Williams ushered the Sooners to contention with 17 points and five rebounds. Following behind, Robertson logged 14 points and Gregory supplied 11 points.
From one rivalry game to another, Oklahoma is set to clash against Oklahoma State 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Bedlam will be viewable on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
