OU basketball: Sooners stun No. 19 West Virginia, 72-71, in Morgantown

Freshman Guard Navaeh Tot dribbles against Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

Overcoming an early 13-point deficit, the Sooners (8-9, 5-7 Big 12) clinched a 72-71 win over No. 19 West Virginia (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) in Morgantown on Saturday.

Freshman guard Nevaeh Tot shepherded her team with five out of the team’s 13 points in the first quarter, but it was not adequate enough as the Mountaineers jumped ahead 20-13 at the end of the quarter.

After a needed timeout called by head coach Sherri Coale when the Sooners trailed 29-16, the squad stirred up momentum and went on a 7-0 run. The run propelled OU to go into halftime down by 39-35.

Right after the break, junior guard Madi Williams hit a layup to put the Sooners down by one play, but the Mountaineers quickly responded by showing off their ability at the rim. Going into the final quarter, the Mountaineers extended their lead to 66-57.

Instead of letting the nine-point deficit discourage them, the Sooners used it to lift them to taking a late advantage, 72-66. Junior guard Taylor Robertson was the driving force in the change in lead with a 3 to put the Sooners ahead and a 3 to create distance between the two teams. Holding WVU on defense granted OU the 72-71 victory.

OU had four players with double-digit statuses in the matchup. Williams had 21 points, Robertson had 20, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory had 12 and freshman guard Skylar Vann had 10.

Oklahoma is scheduled to clash against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17. 

